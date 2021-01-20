Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci Sells 1,994 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,309,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 2,724,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,962. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Medallia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Medallia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medallia by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

