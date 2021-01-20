Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

