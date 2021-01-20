Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 431 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 41,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,086. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

