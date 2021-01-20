Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 17,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,572. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

