Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 3,910 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 60,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,310. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

