Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

CL traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 59,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

