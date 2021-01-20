Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $36.38 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 343,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,057. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

