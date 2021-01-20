Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $4,030,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $195.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

