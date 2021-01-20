Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 3,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,828. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

