MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 95,687 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,687 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE DB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 74,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,621. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

