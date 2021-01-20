MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,648 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.43. 28,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

