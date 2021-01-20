MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $849.00. 699,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $804.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $470.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock worth $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.