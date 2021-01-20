MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.11 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $30.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,204.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,935. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,034.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

