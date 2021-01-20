MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.34 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

