MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Applied Materials by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. 359,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

