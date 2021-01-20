MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 6,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. 372,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.