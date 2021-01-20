McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

NYSE MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.