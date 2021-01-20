McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

