McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $208.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

