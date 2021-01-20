McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day moving average of $211.69. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

