McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

