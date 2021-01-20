MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.01. 5,603,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

