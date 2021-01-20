Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

