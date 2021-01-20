Mathes Company Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $18.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,707. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $582.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.55 and a 200-day moving average of $395.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.