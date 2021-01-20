Mathes Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 85.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 653,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

MYN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.