Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) Head to Head Contrast

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Epoxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Epoxy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Match Group and Epoxy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.17 $431.13 million $4.53 32.26 Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Epoxy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Match Group and Epoxy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $124.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epoxy has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Epoxy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Epoxy

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

