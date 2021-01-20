Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,000 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

