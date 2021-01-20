Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

MA opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

