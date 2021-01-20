Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,912 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $299,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. 4,298,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.46 and a 200 day moving average of $329.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

