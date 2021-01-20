Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

