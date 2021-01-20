Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535,074 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.27% of Marvell Technology Group worth $86,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after acquiring an additional 623,450 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,149. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

