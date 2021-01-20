Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.78

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.78 and traded as high as $83.15. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 3,915,259 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.33 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.78. The company has a market cap of £519.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

