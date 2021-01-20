Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Quiet Period Will End on January 25th

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 25th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRACU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

There is no company description available for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.