Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 509,537 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vale by 6.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth about $10,232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vale by 380.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 425,873 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

