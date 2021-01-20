Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,359,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $61.42.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

