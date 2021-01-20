Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.