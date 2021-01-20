Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.19 and its 200 day moving average is $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

