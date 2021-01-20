Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.