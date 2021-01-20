Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

Markel stock traded up $22.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1,024.12. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,334. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,009.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,008.58.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

