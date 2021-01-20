Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.
- On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.74 on Tuesday, hitting $261.10. 26,429,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,048,777. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.73. The company has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.49.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
