Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,101. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

