Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 6.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Get Mapfre alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.4451 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.