Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.30.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

