MANTRA DAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00073079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257540 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064701 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,557,212 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

