ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.27

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 1936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 24.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

