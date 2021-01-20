Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 88,284 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 88,284 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.30% of EOG Resources worth $88,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $61,894,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

EOG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.