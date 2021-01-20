Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,460,397 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,460,397 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Micron Technology worth $185,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. 678,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,259,617. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

