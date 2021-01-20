Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.52% of FMC worth $77,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in FMC by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. 11,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

