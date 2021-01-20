Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332,115 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 0.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.89% of Cameco worth $100,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 305,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

