Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $38.65 Million Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 628.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of BP worth $38,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $61,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 464,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,150,490. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

